A Ghanaian based in the United States of America (USA) has been arrested for possessing ammunition without lawful authority.

Ernest Tawiah, based in Chicago, is said to have concealed the weapons in a barrel filled with sardines and milk that had been shipped to Ghana.

African Logistics, the company which had taken delivery of the barrels for onward distribution, discovered the contraband goods during inspection with Custom Officers at Tema port.

A worker, Michael Osei in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday said they were still in shock.

He explained that Mr Tawiah is a loyal customer hence they were shocked to see him ship such rifle to the country.

“I run the company with my brother so when the incident happened, he was in so much shock that could not eat for days,” he stated.

Their only luck, Michael stated, was that the owner of the gun arrived in Ghana days after shipping the rifles.

“I heard he had arrived in Ghana so we informed the police and he was arrested,” Michael Osei stated.

When quizzed, the suspect admitted to owning the three rifles but said they were for his personnel protection.

The suspect, Ernest Tawiah, is currently in custody at the Accra Central police station assisting with investigations.

Listen to Michael Osei for more in the attached audio.