A robber, who stole a cellphone to give to his girlfriend as a birthday present, has been arrested.

A source who spoke to a local publication said Prosper Ndlovu (22), who has been treated as a prime suspect by the police, has been on the run after he and his partner in crime ambushed the victim.

Information gathered indicated that upon ambushing the victim, they grabbed him by his neck and attacked him with a machete.

They bolted with his cellphone and US$40. The victim ran after them but they outpaced him.

However, an eyewitness identified Prosper and aided the victim to report the issue to the police.

The detectives arrested Prosper at his home, but he confessed to have gifted the phone to his lover as birthday gift.

He led the cops to his lover’s home where the phone was retrieved.

Prosper has been arraigned but yet to be charged.