A 25-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly robbing a German woman and her daughter at Oshiyie beach, near Weija, in Accra.

Nii Quarshie Yaw, suspect, and three other accomplices reportedly robbed their victims of a bag containing a yellow towel, two mobile phones, a digital wristwatch, necklace, ATM card and GH¢240, and bolted.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday, said the suspect was in police custody assisting in investigations.

She said on December 9, 2019, at about 1:30a.m, the victims reported to the police that they arrived in Ghana for a vacation and were robbed.

DSP Tenge said the victims were attacked and robbed of their money, phones and other belongings at 12:30p.m while walking by Oshiyie beach by three young men.

In another development, 17 commercial motorcycle riders were arrested during an operation by the Ayimensah Police, led by Superintendent of Police (Supt) Edward Tetteh, in Accra on Tuesday.

DSP Tenge said the use of motorbikes for robbery activities and other crimes were on ascendancy within the Abokobi-Ayimensah District and its environs.