A caretaker who is accused of selling his boss’ land at Lashibi for GH₵200,000 has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Samuel Mensah Addey, who is also a trader, is alleged to have also sold sand, stones and blocks valued at GH₵30,000.

Charged with two counts of stealing, Addey has pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Oheneba Kuffour admitted Mr Addey to bail in the sum of GH₵250,000 with three sureties to be justified with moveable titled deed.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector John Gohoho, said the complainant, William Adjei Kodua, was a businessman residing at Teshie Nungua Estate. It said the accused (Mr Addey) is also a resident of Nungua.

The prosecutor said on February 12, 2021, Mr Addey led the complainant to purchase a plot of land at Lashibi from the owner of Red Bulb Guest House at a cost of GH₵200,000 and paid an additional GH₵30,000 as cost of trips of sand, stones, and blocks on the land.

The prosecution said they were issued with documents of the land.

It further stated that the complainant entrusted the land into the hands of the accused person [Mr Addey] to avoid encroachment.

In the year 2022, the prosecution said Mr Addey divided the land into two and sold it to interested buyers and spent the money.

According to the prosecutor, in the year 2023, while the buyers were developing the land, he told the complainant that he wanted to sell the land and trips of sand, stones and blocks at a cost of GH₵230,000.

When the complainant demanded his money, Mr Addey became evasive and the complainant reported the matter to the Police.

During interrogation, the accused person admitted the offence.