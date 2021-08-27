A young man, identified as Isaac Opoku, has been arrested at Ejisu Kranpa in the Ashanti Region for allegedly trying to sleep with his male friend.

Mr Opoku, who was being interrogated in a viral video shared online, is said to be a native of Bonwire in Ghana and was visiting a friend he met just three months ago at his home at Ejisu Kranpa.

It was alleged that, after his friend left the room to get water for him to drink, he came back home to meet Mr Opoku naked.

He then allegedly tried to force himself on the friend but got overpowered.

He was subsequently reported to authorities, leading to his arrest.

Watch the video below: