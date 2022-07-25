A man and wife, who have been in love for over 90 years, have shared a marvelous love story of how they withstood the test of time.

Damien, 106, and 102-year-old Anastasia have had a soft spot for each other since childhood, as their parents are family friends.

But, following some cultural practices in their African community, they were both betrothed to other partners, bringing their youthful love to an abrupt end.

Regardless, after years in their arranged marriage, their path crossed again, and they rekindled their love.

Damien told Afrimax TV that he suggested they moved in together, and from that time till date, it’s been a happily ever after.

The elderly couple together have eight children, some from their previous marriages.

On how they have coped till date, Anastasis disclosed that she does not take their love for granted and they still have sweet talks even in their old age.

During the interview, she frequently planted sweet kisses on her husband’s cheeks; this she said is also a factor for their almost 100-year-old love.

