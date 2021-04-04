A man and his girlfriend have gone viral on social media over the location for their wedding.

In the video shared on Instagram by @isntablog9ja, the bride is seen dressed in her wedding gown as she proceeds to her mother’s shrine.

This shocking incident happened at Abraka, Delta state in Nigeria.

In another part of the clip, she is seen with her groom receiving blessings from the priestess who then proceeds to pray over the rings, sprinkling a powdery substance over them.

The video, which has since gone viral, had Nigerians reacting with mixed feelings about the wedding.

While some questioned her need to dress in a white wedding gown, others believed the marriage will not fall apart.