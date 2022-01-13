A 52-year-old man, Ifeanyi Amadikwa, has allegedly killed his three children, aged 11, 8, and 4, and hid their corpses in a deep freezer at their apartment in Nigeria.

The Police named the deceased as 11-year-old Chidalum Amadikwa, eight-year-old Amarachi Amadikwa, and four-year-old Ebubechukwu Amadikwa .

It is reported that the suspect’s wife went to the market, leaving her three children at home.

However, when she returned home, she could not find them.

The Police Spokesperson who made this known said the woman found the lifeless bodies of her children in their freezer.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect’s wife and mother of the children went to the market with her only male child on January 4 and left the others in their father’s custody.“

“She came back in the evening hours and could not find any of the three children. But while searching for them, the suspect drew her attention to the fridge he had brought back home from his shop on January 2 and kept in their apartment’s veranda.“

“On a closer observation, the lifeless bodies of the children were found in the fridge with bruises, suggesting that they might have been murdered and dumped in the fridge,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the lifeless bodies of the children were taken to a hospital, where they were confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty, and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Police added that effort to ascertain the mental state of the suspect is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a conclusive investigation and prosecute anyone found guilty.