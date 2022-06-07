A man, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, has allegedly committed suicide at Edina Bantuma in the Central Region.

The deceased, who is said to be mentally unstable, was on his way to Akwanda to a mission house for treatment.

His auntie, Ekua Mansa, who spoke to Adom News said she received information that he was deceased just few hours after he left home.

She added that he complained of being tormented the previous night, but he did not delve deeper into his predicament.

Just hours later, he was found hanging on a tree, naked.

The issue has been reported to the police, who have retrieved the body and deposited it at the morgue.