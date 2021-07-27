An Abuja-based man, identified as Hasan Taiwo, has been arrested for allegedly beating his live-in lover to death in their home in Lugbe area.

According to reports, Mr Taiwo beat the mother-of-four, Chibuzor Aloh for allegedly using his phone charger without his permission.

The situation, he said, angered him to pounce on her and beat her black and blue until she passed out.

Neighbours are said to have resuscitated Miss Aloh after her children raised an alarm.

However, the next day, the lady’s first child alerted the neighbours of his mum’s deteriorating health. She was rushed to a hospital where the doctors confirmed her dead on arrival.

Confirming the incident, the FCT Police Command spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said an investigation has been launched into the incident.