A 32-year-old mother of three has accused her husband of attempted murder because she failed to abort their fourth child.

Hamdala Musa, a street hawker, has been married to Moses Musa for 11 years.

The pregnant woman appeared on the Obra Show on Nhyira FM seeking help to protect her against an alleged violent abuse by the husband.

The couple lived in Bawku before migrating to their current home at Pakyi in the Ashanti region.

According to Hamdala, she has been a victim of domestic abuse for some time now.

“He assaults me over every little misunderstanding,” she told show host, Mama Effe. “I receive thrashings from my husband anytime I request money, Musa does not take into consideration my pregnancy and assaults me”.

According to the woman, when she got pregnant for the fourth time, her husband insisted she aborted the child, but she declined to heed the request.

Hamdala said her husband has since threatened to kill her on several occasions.

“On July 10, 2022, which was the Eid festive day, I noticed that there was a small faded black leather bag behind our television. I got closer, unzipped it, and took a glimpse into it. I noticed there was a locally-manufactured pistol, together with about 6 to 7 bullets, I quickly took the bag and hid it,” she said.

Hamdala says her husband has sent all their three children to her mother-in-law in Bawku.

The Obra team sought refuge for Hamdala with the police to help keep her out of danger.

The gun, which was brought to the studio, was also handed over to the Police at Trede.

The Police are currently investigating the allegations.