Celebrating his 50th birthday, Paul Kenwright was looking forward to a few days away with partner Angeline Cottrill.

But as they discussed a romantic city break in the back of their minds was the burgeoning crisis in Ukraine after Russia ’s invasion two days earlier.

And less than a week later, rather than packing their bags for a getaway the couple were packing up a van so Paul could make his way to Poland to deliver much-needed supplies.

While his plan was to head for home as soon as he’d made his delivery the heartbreaking scenes he witnessed, as well as the generous support of people back home, convinced him to stay.

More than a week later Paul, who runs a B&B, is still there and doing all he can. “I’m immensely proud of Paul,” says Angeline, 46.

Here Paul shares his emotional diary from his time on the edge of war…

Friday, March 4

I leave High Wycombe just after 10am. People have been amazing, donating everything from wipes and nappies to tinned food and even toys. My local garage serviced the van for free once I told them where I was going, and I’ve got the words Humanitarian Aid emblazoned on the side. I’m nervous, but hope the next few days will be worth it.

Saturday

I’ve arrived at a women’s refuge centre in Pieszyce, south east Poland by 5pm. It felt like an eternity to get here. They’re really happy to see me because it means in turn they’ll be able to help the people who need it. A local has a hotel and puts me up for the night.

Sunday

My original plan was to go home today. I’ve got my football kit in the front of the van and planned to go straight to training on Tuesday but I’ve decided to stay. Things are escalating and donations have continued to come in too so I’ll make use of the money and stay. I head for the Ukrainian border and arrive at refugee hub, Hala Kijowska about 8pm. I explain I can drive people somewhere else. A translator finds me Olya, her brother, Sergei and his son Mark who’s two. They need to get to Prague and we leave about 9pm. At one stop on the way Sergei shows me a picture of a girl in a wedding dress, and points to the sky. I realise the woman was his wife and that she’s passed away. As we drive overnight, the three of them sleep on and off and tears stream down my face.

Monday

We arrive around 6.30am, and say goodbye. I’ll never forget them. I sleep a couple of hours in the van before heading towards the border.

Tuesday

Today it’s over to Krakow with two women and their children. Once I’ve dropped them off I head back east towards the border.

Wednesday

I couldn’t find a hotel so slept in the van. I’ve picked up a high-vis vest with a British flag on it to show I’m delivering humanitarian aid. The support from home keeps coming too and now some people from home are preparing to join me. One of them can speak Ukrainian which will be a huge help.

Thursday

I go to a bigger refugee centre in Przemysl and team up with a couple of British guys. We meet an elderly lady with a little girl and two lads. They’re freezing. The other guys take them, I take their luggage and go back inside to find more people to drive to the same Czech town. I find a mum and daughter and we head off. I buy the daughter an ice cream at a services and it’s the first time I see her smile. We arrive around 1am.

Friday

I’m hiring a minibus in Poland. Angeline is coordinating things back home. I started with a paypal account so people could help with fuel and costs, but we’ve now got a Just Giving page for me and the crew on their way.

Saturday

Today it’s 484 miles from Przemysl to Prague with two families. Before getting to Poland mum Olga, her daughter and mother-in-law were moved to an underground shelter in Kharkiv for a week after waking to the sound of bombs. They’re relieved to get to safety.

Sunday

After a good night’s sleep it’s a 10-hour drive to the border.

Monday

I’m bringing two families 524 miles to Berlin. One woman had been travelling for three days before she even crossed into Poland – 28 hours from Kharkiv to Lviv, then a bus over the border. On the way, my paths cross with the support crew who are on their way from the UK. I’m glad to see them, but carry on to Berlin, where I stay overnight.

Tuesday

It’s 11 hours back to Przemysl. I sleep in the van.

Wednesday

At last I’ve teamed up with the rest of the crew. We’re trying to organise logistics with a bus company 20 miles away from the refugee camp so we can help move people away from the border more quickly. Things are still chaotic, there’s so much still to do and more people keep arriving. They need more help.