A 45-year-old man, Kofi Kyekyebi, has been found dead at Awutu Mampong in the Awutu Senya West Municipality of the Central Region.

Reports indicate the body was found on Sunday morning while residents were going to church.

Residents, who have been thrown into a state of shock, alleged he was killed over land litigation.

The deceased is said to be a pivotal witness to an ongoing litigation case and there is suspicion that he was murdered by the opposition group.

In an interview with Adom News, some of the residents revealed that the deceased went to the land due to a court injunction to stop some people who were planting pineapple.

However, he did not return home until he was found dead.

His family has, therefore, called on the Ghana Police Service to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to face the law.