A man has been arrested after an 89-year-old woman was stabbed to death at home.

Police were scrambled to the property in Croydon, South London, last night.

The woman’s death is being investigated

They discovered the pensioner suffering from stab wounds.

Tragically she couldn’t be saved and was declared dead at the scene shortly after.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at a nearby address shortly after and remains in custody.

Police have launched an investigation into the horror but have not revealed what offence the suspect is being quizzed on.

They confirmed the man and the victim are believed to have been known to each other.

The Met said: “An investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Croydon.

“The woman’s family have been informed, and they will be supported by specialist officers.

“Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

“Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances. At this stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the death.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting 7790/21jun.