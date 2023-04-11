Fans in Akim Adwafo showed up to give their superstar, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lilwin a special welcome to the Eastern Region.

The actor who was in the town on an official invitation by the chief of Akim Adwafo, Nana kwadwo Ahenkroah IV, was received by a mammoth crowd.

In videos Lilwin uploaded on his Instagram page, he could be seen engaging the crowd mostly teenagers and children who were happy to see the movie star.

Below is the video

He crowned his visit with a concert at the Adwafo D/A school park.

Lilwin who was dressed as a hairy old man was ushered on stage amid cheers in celebration of the Adwafo homecoming.

Watch video below: