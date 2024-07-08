MAKTEK AVRASYA, dubbed “the fair of machine-making machines” is set to return for its eighth instalment at the Istanbul TÜYAP (www.TÜYAP.com.tr) Fair and Congress Center from 30 September to 5 October 2024. Centred around the concept of Digital Transformation, this year’s eagerly awaited event will include a Digital Transformation Experience Area and a Start-up Zone, highlighting the latest innovations in the industry. Additionally, the fair will feature an award ceremony for the industrial design competition, themed “Designing for Sustainable Industries”.

The 8th edition of MAKTEK AVRASYA will take place at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul from September 30 to October 5, 2024, bringing together the world’s leading companies and the most important brands in the machinery industry.

MAKTEK AVRASYA, short for the International Machine Tools, Metal – Sheet Metal Processing Machinery, Holders – Cutting Tools, Quality Control – Measurement Systems, CAD / CAM, PLM Software and Production Technologies Fair, has already completed 99 percent of booth sales. Currently, there are more than 1,000 companies and company representatives participating.

Unlocking new market opportunities in Türkiye

The benefits of participating in MAKTEK AVRASYA are evident from the previous fair in 2022, where 51 percent of exhibitors strengthened existing business contacts and 56 percent gained new potential customers from Türkiye. This year, they aim to exceed these impressive numbers. With over 85,000 visitors expected from 90 countries, including Egypt, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, North Africa, Russia, Germany, Italy, Poland, Canada, France, Hungary, and the Netherlands, exhibitors will have unparalleled opportunities to expand their reach. Special invitations and a buyer delegation program organized by Tüyap’s foreign offices will further attract numerous industry professionals, enhancing networking and business opportunities.

This year’s theme, “Digital Transformation”, will feature a Digital Transformation Experience Zone where visitors can explore new technologies and advancements in the manufacturing industry. The Start-up Zone will provide a platform for new players in the sector to meet international leaders and pursue new collaborations, helping them advance their initiatives. The fair will also host the “Open Design Istanbul Design Competition”, organized by TIAD.

Fostering innovation with awards

Exploring the concepts of “Designing for Sustainable Industries” and the “Robotic Loading/Feeding System Design for CNC Machine Tools”, the competition encourages cooperation between industrial designers and industrialists. Awards will be presented on the first day of the fair, September 30, 2024, and the finalists’ designs will be displayed in a special digital showroom area in Hall 12A.

Visitors can obtain free online tickets from http://apo-opa.co/4cJ750U until July 15. After this date, online tickets and on-site registration will incur a fee. The fair will be open from 10:00 to 19:00 on the first five days and from 10:00 to 18:00 on the final day.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TÜYAP.

For more information please contact:

Ms. Gökçe Ece Oksay

UNITE Edelman

(0533) 611 54 82

gokce.ece@unite.com.tr

www.unite.com.tr

About TÜYAP:

TÜYAP was founded in 1979 by Bülent Ünal as Türkiye’s first exhibition company. As a pioneer in the development of exhibition organisation in Türkiye, TÜYAP has organised numerous fairs both domestically and internationally over the past 45 years. In these fairs, it has served over 350 thousand companies from many countries and hosted more than 70 million visitors. Organising regular specialised fairs with its 5 exhibition centres owned and operated in Türkiye and its international offices in 6 countries, TÜYAP has long-term collaborations with more than 100 professional organisations with its staff of professionals. Having organised the first Turkish export product fairs in China, Russia, and Africa, TÜYAP still organises Turkish national participation in an average of 10 international fairs per year. As the only private sector exhibition organisation in Türkiye with its own exhibition centre, TÜYAP continues to organise hybrid fairs by mobilising its digital capabilities.