The Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu ‘clashed’ with the Minority Leader over which political party has the competent men to steer the affairs of the country.

This banter on the Floor of the House on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 was due to the delayed appointments and constitution of statutory bodies.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, argued that failure of President Nana Akufo-Addo to constitute boards of corporations has grounded activities of state-owned enterprises.

He cited the delay in the appointment of District Assemblies Common Fund, Road Fund, the Ghana Education Trust Fund, the National Health Insurance Fund, Petroleum-Related Funds, Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust which he said is negatively hampering the day-to-day activities of such bodies.

The development, Mr Iddrisu said, is affecting contractors to meet their obligations to suppliers and asked the president to urgently constitute such boards if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the men as claimed.

But the Majority Leader, who in principle agreed with his colleague on the delay in constituting boards of board statutory bodies, however, said leadership must dialogue over the matter.

He insisted that the NPP has the men and the women when it comes to good governance in the country to dispute the claims by Mr Iddrisu.