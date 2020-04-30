The Majority Leader in Parliament has called for sitting s to be adjourned indefinitely.

Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says this will provide members of the House, the opportunity to get some rest after the emergency sittings that followed the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Upon completion of the determined agenda, the Business Committee will strongly urge you to adjourn the meeting indefinitely to enable honourable members to enjoy a well deserved rest from the very recent tiring parliamentary duties,” he told the Speaker, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kyei Mensah Bonsu appreciated the dedication of all MPs to their duties over the period.

Last month, the Speaker incurred the wrath of the Minority for suspending sitting instead of adjourning indefinitely, with some of them threatening legal action.