The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) says the power outages experienced in some parts of the country on Wednesday were a result of transient tripping on the feeders which were being restored after Tuesday’s rainstorm.

In a statement made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, the ECG stated that although they were working to strengthen and maintain a robust distribution network, the rainstorms and stormy winds caused the falling of trees, and billboards on their electrical conductors which resulted in major outages.

The ECG has subsequently urged the public to be careful during rainy days and not to go near any sagging or fallen electrical conductor since it could be fatal.