The verdict on the Major Maxwell Mahama trial was delayed again by the seven member jury presiding over the case a the Accra High Court.

The jury was supposed to give its final judgement on Tuesday November 28, 2023 against some 14 persons standing trial for the murder of Major Mahama.

The case has since been adjourned to next year, January 25, 2024.

This was because, one of the jurors was indisposed, when the case came up on Monday, November 27, for defence lawyer Patrick Anim Addo, Counsel for 13th and 14th Accused persons to conclude his final address to the jury.

Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court, sitting with an additional responsibility as a High Court judge, had earmarked Tuesday, November 28, for the summing up of the trial and for the Jury to retire and return their verdict (Judgement).

However, the date suffered unexpected setback as one of the jurors was indisposed on medical grounds.

Another of the jurors, has also indicated of his unavailability from the evening of November 28, 2023 to January 22, 2024 as he is set to travel out of the country.

This led to the Court adjourning the case to next year, January 25, 2024, for continuation of the matter that potentially required only two court sittings to end.

The Court had hoped to supervise the final jury address Lawyer Patrick Anim Addo, Counsel for 13th and 14th accused on November 27.

William Baah, the Assemblyman for Denkyira and 13 others have been charged for the roles in the lynching of young soldier Major Maxwell Mahama.

Major Maxwell Mahama, was lynched at Denkyira Obuasi (now New Obuasi) in the Central region in May 2017 when he was mistaken as an armed robber.

William Baah, the Assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi and 13 others are facing various charges ranging from abetment, conspiracy and murder and are standing trial.

So far, the parties have closed their evidence and are orally giving their final addresses to the jury.

