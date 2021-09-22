Former President John Mahama and his family on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, held a plush dinner to celebrate their son, Sharaf.

The dinner was to commemorate young Mahama’s 24th birthday.

The family, in the early hours of the day, donated medical equipment to the North Legon Hospital.

Visuals from the event captured the joyful moment when the parents joined their son to celebrate the new milestone.

Clad in an all-white outfit, Sharaf posed by his dad who wore a brown long sleeve shirt as they posed for the camera while cutting the cake.

Mrs Lordina Mahama on the other hand, beamed with smiles as she stood by her son who could not hide his joy.

His sister, Farida, and a few friends were also present to share in his joy.