Mahama's campaign team in Greater Accra Region grateful to delegates

The Campaign Team of John Mahama in the Greater Accra Region has expressed their gratitude to delegates in the region for voting massively in favour of their candidate.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the team said the positive outcome of the results proves that the “victory shoes of Greater Accra Regional NDC are like iron and brass.”

Mr Mahama once again won the votes of NDC delegates to lead the party into the 2024 presidential election.

Certified results by the Electoral Commission (EC) show Mr Mahama polled an overwhelming 297,603 votes representing 98.9% of the total valid votes cast at the end of the NDC primaries on Saturday.

His closest contender, the former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu, polled a paltry 3,181 representing 1.1%.

Full statement below:

Deuteronomy 33:25, And thy shoes shall be like Iron and brass and as the days go, so shall their strength be.

The quest to take John Mahama back to the Flagstaff House to finish his works has been a major focus for the NDC over the years.

4 years ago, John Mahama chalked 93.75% to be Flagbearer with Greater Accra Regional NDC recording 88.7% for John Mahama and took the 8th position out of 10 regions.

This time, under the indefatigable leadership of Chairman Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore of the Greater Accra Regional NDC who doubles as the Campaign Manager for John Mahama in Greater Accra Region, there has been a skyrocket of votes for John Mahama from 88.7% to 99.54%. How marvellous!!

On top of it all, amid the 16 regions, Greater Accra Regional NDC takes the 1st position and hits the highest percentage of votes for John Mahama to be NDC’s Flagbearer. Such a leapfrog!!

This is a masterly feat and it deserves a massive applause. Despite the snares set ahead of the Greater Accra Regional John Mahama Campaign Team, they still managed to achieve the target set for themselves.

Surely, the victory shoes of Greater Accra NDC under the auspices of Chairman Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore are like Iron and brass and as the National Campaign begins, so shall their strength be.

It is time to join the boat and cruise to victory 2024. No one shall be left behind.

We need power and that is all that matters.

Eye zu……..

E. A. Mettle Nunoo Jnr.,

Deputy Spokesperson,

JM Campaign Team,

Greater Accra Region.

Helga Boadi,

Chairperson,

Report Committee,

JM Campaign Team,

Greater Accra Region.