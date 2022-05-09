Former President John Mahama has cautioned Ghanaians about a fake Twitter account created in his daughter, Farida Mahama’s name.

The account is said to be posting tweets in Miss Mahama’s name.

However, Mr Mahama in a post on his official Twitter page said the account is fake.

“My daughter, Farida Mahama, does not have a Twitter account. Kindly ignore and stop following the account in the attached screenshot, set up by some unscrupulous person and being used to send out tweets in her name,” the former President tweeted.

Below is Mr Mahama’s post: