The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, is asking the Supreme Court to put all proceedings relating to the Election Petition on hold.

The former president is at the Apex Court to challenge the 2020 election results.

The court on Wednesday ordered that Mr Mahama’s team files it’s witness statements by close of day on Thursday.

Lead Counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, informed the court they had filed an application urging the court to review its earlier decision that turned down a request to subject the Electoral Commission Chairperson to 12 questions.

Mr Mahama’s lawyers have on Thursday morning filed another application.

This time around, they are asking that the court halts all proceedings relating to the case till it determines their review application.

Sources within the legal team told Joy News they have, thus, not filed the witness statements as directed by the court.