The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has resumed his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

He suspended his campaign last week following news of the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr. Rawlings was also the founder of the NDC.

Prior to the suspension of his campaign, the NDC Presidential Candidate was given rousing welcome in many constituencies when he began a six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region last week.

Mr. Mahama addressed the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace and catalogued a long list of development projects, including the all-new Kejetia Market in Kumasi, delivered by NDC governments for the people of the Ashanti Region.

He hinted that the support base of his party in the region notwithstanding, the NDC’s record of development projects in the Ashanti Region makes the governing party’s record pale into insignificance.

Mr. Mahama also said the NDC appreciates the votes it gets in the Region and urged electorates there to base their voting decision on the record of the two major parties.

Mr. Mahama’s campaign was subsequently given a further boost with an overwhelming outpour of support when he visited the local automotive hub at Suame Magazine to assure workers there that he will do everything to protect the jobs of auto mechanics, auto body works specialists, sprayers, and car air condition repairers, spare parts dealers, among others.

He said “it is unacceptable that the employment of hundreds of thousands of people in the local automotive industry is threatened simply because government is encouraging the establishment of a car assembly plant which will not employ more than one hundred people.

The government can become the major source of business for the car assembly plant while we protect the jobs of Ghanaians in the used car value chain”.