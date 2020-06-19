The National Democratic Congress’ presidential candidate, John Mahama says an NDC administration led by him will build a ‘hospital ship’ if elected into office in 2021.

Named ‘Onipa nua’, the former president said the move is part of the his party’s plan to improve health care and provide easy access to quality and efficient health services to Ghanaians regardless of their location in the country.

“We will build a new ‘Onipa Nua’ Hospital Ship and deploy it to provide medical services to the inaccessible riverine and fishing communities on the inland Volta waterways,” Mr Mahama said during his Facebook Live series Thursday.

He criticised the Akufo-Addo administration for failing to make good use of the ‘Onuado’ Mobile Vans his administration procured in 2014.

The specialised vans were designed for general medicine, ophthalmology, dentistry and audiology assessment and were meant to bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare.

They were to serve some 46 districts across the country.

Since the NDC left power, however, the fleet of vans have been abandoned at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.