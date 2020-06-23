Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the chiefs and elders of Fiaga and Tongor in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region to enjoin all eligible citizens to register when the Electoral Commission (EC) begins this year’s registration exercise.

“Whichever registration exercise it is, I will plead with Torgbe to beat the gong-gong and ask all our people to come out and register so that in December they can exercise their vote,” he said.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader made this appeal on Monday, June 22 when he paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and elders of Fiaga and Tongor.

The NDC had initially contested the decision by the Commission to compile a new Voters Register, insisting that the existing register is “more credible” for any election in Ghana.

But the EC has not budged to these agitations and has scheduled Tuesday, June 30 to start the compilation of a new register, accepting only a Ghanaian passport and a Ghana Card as the basic required documents.

“Whatever verdict that the Supreme Court gives we are all law-abiding citizens so we shall respect the verdict of the Court,” he told the chiefs and elders of Tongor.

“But whatever the verdict is, there is going to be a registration exercise either a limited registration exercise, a new registration exercise, or a validation of an an existing register,” he said.

He, therefore, asked all and sundry, especially supporters of the NDC to massively register in order not to be disenfranchised in the upcoming elections.