Former President John Mahama, has paid a visit to the head of the Saviour Church of Ghana, Opanyin Kwaku Abraham Adusei.

The visit was to congratulate Opanyin Adusei on his recent victory in a long legal tussle at the Supreme Court.

Mr Mahama was accompanied by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and other party bigwigs.

The Apex court on December 7, 2021, confirmed former Council of State member under the erstwhile Mahama administration as the leader of the church.

This was in a three-two majority decision by a five-member panel of the apex court.

The panel, presided over by His Lordship, Justice Yaw Appau, ordered the Registrar General to cancel and expunge from the records of certificate of incorporation No. G19550 dated February 7, 2007, in the name Saviour Church of Ghana on the claims of fraud.

It also ruled that the plaintiff, its directors, their privies, and associates are perpetually restrained from holding themselves as having something to do with the church.

There was, however, an exception that the defendant on the terms set by them [plaintiff] may readmit any member of the Elias Asirifi faction back into the church.

The ruling follows 24 years of litigation after the death of Isaac Asirifi Asante when some members initiated legal action to restrain Opanyin Adusei as the General Superintendent and from using the name of the church to do spiritual and religious activities.

The plaintiffs, Asante Asirifi and two others, alleged the church was incorporated in 2007 as a limited liability company, saying they alone had the legal right to operate with the church’s name.