The one-week observation of veteran highlife legend, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, known in showbiz circles as A.B. Crentsil, has been held.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Bethel Methodist Society, Community 8 in Tema.

Present to mourn with the family were former President John Mahama, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, among others.

It was a solemn remembrance service for a very talented and creative songwriter who for decades entertained and educated all with his music.