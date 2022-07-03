Former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday, July 2, led a delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the burial service of the late Mrs Emily Akuffo.

Together with top NDC officials, Mr Mahama joined a service that took place at Akropong in the Eastern Region.

The former First Lady died on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the age of 88. Her death occurred a day after the death of former Second Lady, Ramatu Aliu Mahama.

Former First Lady, Emily Akuffo and husband, late Gen FWK Akuffo

Also present at the service was President Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and other government officials.

The late Mrs Akuffo was the wife of a former Head of State, Lt. General Fred Akuffo (deceased) who was Head of State and Chairman of the Supreme Military Council in Ghana from 1978 until his overthrow by Jerry John Rawlings on June 4, 1979.

Former First Lady Emily Akuffo

He was executed at the Military Shooting Range at Teshie along with other senior military officers on June 26 that same year.

Mrs Emily Akuffo was the First Lady of Ghana during that period.

Former President John Mahama [middle] and some NDC officials

Following the execution of her husband, Mrs Akuffo spent the rest of her years at Akropong in the Eastern Region.

President Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The octogenarian was a teacher by profession.

Below are more photos: