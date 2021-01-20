Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has put forward a request to have his lawyers inspect documents in the custody of the Electoral Commission (EC).

John Mahama who lost the December 7 polls is at the Supreme Court seeking to set aside the results that went in favour of the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo

These are six documents including constituency presidential election results summary sheets.Election 2020 Petition: Supreme Court dismisses John Mahama’s 12 questions for the EC.

The former President also wants to be allowed to make copies of the said document.

On Tuesday, the hearing centered mainly on a request to have the EC answer 12 questions including whether or not the commission was assisted by the NCA to transmit election results.

This was resisted with the apex court turning down the request.

Giving its verdict on the motion, the Supreme Court held the view that Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata was relying on CI 47 while the current rule in force relating to the Supreme Court is the CI 99.

Also, the request requires the exercise of discretionary power that is granted when a case for relevance is made but since this has not been established hence the decision to dismiss the motion.

Meanwhile, the court is expected to have the case management conference which is geared at getting parties in the case to agree on the issues to be determined by the court.