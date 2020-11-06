Former President John Mahama has blamed the Akufo-Addo government for the surge in highway robbery cases across the country.

According to him, arms and ammunition supposed to be in the possession of the State security apparatus have been handed over to party vigilantes and they are unleashing then on citizens.

“Arms, ammunition and uniforms for state security have been handed over to vigilante groups.

“Prison Officers, Immigration Officers, Police officers and soldiers have not received uniforms for a year. If you see a police officer in a faded uniform, do you think people will accord respect to them?” he quizzed.

This, he said, has reduced the high morale of security officers who have sworn to protect lives and property.

“The level of security in the country has diminished, armed robbers are fearless and have no regard for security personnel, they go and block main roads and rob passengers,” he said.

Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Quansah Hayford, was shot by unidentified gunmen while returning from a campaign tour of his constituency.

Also, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Zebilla Constituency, Cletus Avoka escaped unhurt after armed robbers attacked his campaign convoy.

The NDC’s flagbearer, addressing a mammoth rally at the Koforidua Prison’s park, promised to resource the security services to fight crime if he recaptures power.

He also assured the gathering of providing a sustainable job for the country’s teeming youth if given the nod come December 7.