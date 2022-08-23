Former President John Dramani Mahama has corroborated the widespread description of the late Mion-Lana, Abdulai Mahama IV, as a “Peacemaker.”

Addressing a high-powered delegation from the Dagbon Kingdom at his office in Accra on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the former President remarked: “It was with his cooperation we managed to set a breakthrough in the Dagbon peace process. It is my hope that the peace that he engineered and helped to restore in Dagbon will be continued by his successor.”

“My government was committed to settling the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis. We built all the chiefs palaces but unfortunately, we lost power in 2016 and Nana Akufo-Addo continued.

“We are all happy that eventually the Dagbon crisis has been resolved. If Dagbon progresses, the whole of the north will prosper,” he added.

Mr Mahama recalled his last telephone conversation with the late Mion-Lana: “I spoke to him two days before he died.

“He said he hadn’t been well and was on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. I was in the Eastern Region, and I promised to visit him on my return.

“I was so shocked when I saw the breaking news on my phone that a prominent chief in Dagbon, the Mion-Lana had died. He used to call me his father. Allah knows best.”