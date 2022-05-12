Former President John Mahama has condemned the murder of ace Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh.

Mr Mahama taking to his Twitter page eulogised the journalist for her diligent service over the years.

The former President acknowledged late Abu Akleh who for many years, covered and brought the world reports of events in Israel and the Middle East region.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, he hoped the perpetrators will be apprehended to face the full rigorous of the law.

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli forces shot and killed Shireen Abu Akleh on Wednesday.

This was at a time the long-serving journalist was covering Israeli army raids in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

She was rushed to a hospital in Jenin in critical condition, where she was declared dead shortly after, at 7:15 am (4:15 GMT).

Mr Mahama also reminded the police and Akufo-Addo government about the case of Ghanaian investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

“Having said that, we also note that the murderers of Ghanaian journalist, Ahmed Suale, are still walking free. We call on the Akufo-Addo administration and the Police Service to take this investigation seriously and bring the murderers to justice,” he urged.

Unknown assailants murdered Suale who was with the Tiger Eye PI team in his vehicle on January 16, 2019, at Madina.

