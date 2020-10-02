The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has begun a tour of the Ahafo Region.

This was after wrapping up a four-day tour of the Bono Region.

As part of his schedule, Mr. Mahama is expected to spend two days touring all constituencies while interacting with some chiefs, artisans, market women, and other interest groups.

The former President will use the opportunity to highlight the people’s manifesto, the NDC’s manifesto for the December 7 elections.

He will speak to specific policy interventions planned for the Ahafo Region and its local economy.

Mr. Mahama’s tour of the Ahafo Region will end on Saturday after which he will embark on a tour of the Western North Region.