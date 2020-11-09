Majority Leader is asking former President John Mahama not to draw inspiration from the victory of Joe Biden, the President-elect of the United States of America.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu argued that the NDC flagbearer is synonymous to what he described as the incompetent leadership of Donald Trump and thus he would be rejected during the upcoming December polls.

“Somebody should wake him up from his slumber. Perhaps it’s one of the attributes of incompetent people. In his slumber he thinks that he can win,” he told JoyNews, Sunday.

NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo speaking at a rally in Suhum asked Ghanaians to reject President Akufo-Addo just as the Americans did to Trump.

He observed that both Joe Biden and John Mahama shares same political history since both served as Vice Presidents and have also appointed for the first time a female running mate for a major political party. Mahama And Donald Trump Come From The Same Stalk – Osei Kyei-mensa-bonsu

But in a quick response, the Majority Leader wants former President Mahama to “pack his things and go and rest in pieces.”

“Don’t forget even when they were losing, they were telling Ghanaians that they were in a commanding lead just like Donald Trump did.

“When he was losing he said his people should rest he has won, John Mahama style. The two of them come from the name stalk. So John should pack his things and go and rest in pieces,” he emphasised.