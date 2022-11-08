US-based Ghanaian music producer, disk jockey (DJ), singer and songwriter Richard Essien, known in the showbiz scene as Magic Rocker, is back on the local music scene with a new single titled ‘Like Sugar’.

The single is produced by the Dream Team made up of Joshua Tetteh (King Jay’s Beat), Jaden Isiah Berkman (Jay the Ziah), Joseph Kojo Sam (Mr Sarge) and Richard Essien (Magic Rocker), who is also the Chief Executive Officer of GavaliMusic.

Fused with jama beat and hiplife feel, the song, sang in Ewe, will be Magic Rocker’s first official single from his upcoming 12-track album titled ‘Vernacular’.

The well-arranged, mid-tempo and danceable song suitable for social events would soon be made available on all digital stores such as iTunes, Amazon, Boomplay and Spotify among others.

“Magic Rocker, three times Chicago Music Awards winner,has come a very long way as an artiste, DJ, and songwriter, and I believe this song shares his success story so far. It’s going to be a hit”, his PRO, George Clifford Owusu of Daily Guide, said.

He revealed in a chat that “everything is set for the release of the single onto the music market. The much-awaited video will also be ready soon.”

According to him, Magic Rocker, currently based in Chicago (USA), has worked with Grammy award winners like Michael Rose, Don Carlos, Anthony B, Elephant Man, Sizzla, Frankie Paul, Sppragga Benz, Ava Cherry among others.

Describing the artiste as multi-talented and versatile with a vision, he explained that Magic Rocker had worked tirelessly on the new single which would surely thrill Ghanaian music fans.

Known for his musical prowess, Magic Rocker began his musical journey as a club DJ in Chicago and later ended up at Elma and Company; a children’s television show aired on Chicago public access cable.

According to Magic Rocker, his inability to shoot to fame with his first classic album ‘Back To My Root’ was as a result of the death of his mother.

“My mother’s death came as a shocker to me so l needed to put my music businesses on hold while l mourn her passing, since she has been instrumental in my life,” he said.

After the burial of his mother, Magic Rocker decided to hit back to the studio to start a project he called ‘Finally’.

“After the album creation l experienced some hardship in my line of making the masterpiece so l decided to give the album a different name, ‘Restored My Soul’,” he disclosed.

He declared his readiness to make an impact with his songs when given the necessary support.

“I am poised to make a difference with my music, l need support from the Ghanaian community to stream and share my song and also react to it to make me a household name in the music industry,” he added.