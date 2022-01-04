As 4th January marks the first working day in the year 2022, many have thronged different offices of the DVLA to register their vehicles.

As early as 6 am, car parks were filled and long queues were in sight for the registration of latest number plates.

When Adom News’ Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa visited the DVLA office at 37, Head of Vehicle Registration, Samuel Obeng said his outfit was looking forward to beating the figures recorded on the first day in 2021 by 15%, judging by the crowd at the time.

He highlighted measures put in place to avoid crowding and strict observance of Covid-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, the acting Deputy Director in charge of Vehicle Inspection, Eric Addison warned against using trade plates indiscriminately, as he educated it is a punishable offence.

The situation at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region was no different.

Hundreds of car owners have stormed the area to register their vehicles for new registration numbers.

Speaking to Adom News Correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, some of the car owners said they came to the DVLA office around 4 am for the registration.

Some persons who successfully went through with the registration were complaining of 30% increment of the registration fee even though the E-levy has not started operation.

Dismissing the claim that the registration fee has been increased by 30%, Edwin Ofori, the Obuasi branch DVLA Manager said “the DVLA has not increased the registration fee and that the old amount is still being charged”.

He added that the DVLA office has targeted registering over 100 cars on the day if the system continues to be reliable.

On his part, Bruce Allotey, the Obuasi Customs Registration Officer warned that anybody who will come to the DVLA to register his car with an unaccustomed vehicle will be seized.