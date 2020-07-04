Luv FM’s Prince Appiah has been acknowledged with a special recognition award by the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) for 2020 IFAJ Star Prize for Broadcast: Audio.

The IFAJ Star Prize for Broadcast for the audio category recognizes outstanding audio content produced primarily for broadcast for radio, web or podcast by journalists in IFAJ member countries.

Through its award program, IFAJ recognises excellence in agricultural journalism quite literally the best in the world.

Prince’s story titled ‘Local drying technology‘, looked at the poor drying methods a good number of farmers use, that causes high moisture content and eventually resulting in high post-harvest losses in Ghana.

According to available statistics, Ghana loses at least 30 per cent of farm produce estimated at $700,000 annually through post-harvest losses.

The judges looked at content and style, including originality and creativity, relevance and audience appeal.

Others include technical merit, objectivity and balance; which reflects effort to research and present an informed and balanced report.

They pointed out that Appiah’s piece not only demonstrates “a good use of sound,” but also beautifully illustrates the extension mission of farm reporting in many markets.

Prince recognizes his colleagues Nana Yaw Gyimah and Solomon Ofori for the production of the story.

Veteran Irish radio presenter Damien O’Reilly won the 2020 IFAJ Star Prize for Broadcast: Audio for his “Climate Change and Irish Farming” broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1.

O’Reilly’s entry also recognized producer Eileen Heron for her work on the winning broadcast.

“The Compass: Ground Shift: The Farming Revolution” by Anna Jones of BBC World Service was awarded the Runner-Up prize in the competition.

One judge described Jones’ story as “a really well-rounded piece of radio, engaging and using the medium beautifully using on-location interviews and sound.”

TV version of the Story

IFAJ represents more than 5,000 communicators in 50 countries where the Ghana Agricultural and Rural Development Journalists Association (GARDJA) is a member.

These communicators focus on sharing new technologies and information relevant to the agricultural industry.