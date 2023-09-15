Luis Rubiales has entered a Madrid court to answer a criminal complaint over kissing Spanish player Jenni Hermoso, days after resigning as head of Spain’s football federation.

He said nothing as he walked into the national court to face accusations of sexual assault and coercion.

Mr Rubiales, 46, insists he had the footballer’s consent as she celebrated Spain winning the Women’s World Cup.

The court will decide whether the case goes to trial.

Spanish state prosecutors have formally lodged a criminal complaint against the former president of the Football Federation (RFEF), which will be heard by Judge Francisco de Jorge.

Spain won the Women’s World Cup in Australia on 20 August, but the team’s victory has been overshadowed ever since by Mr. Rubiales’s actions during the celebrations after the final whistle.

He has maintained that the kiss was mutual and consensual. Hermoso, 33, says that the kiss was not consensual.

