One of the earliest things to strike you when in a relationship is, whether your partner loves you or is with you for lust. Some people might look for love but there are some others, who are purely interested to get their sexual needs satisfied. Hence, they opt for a relationship that gives them an advantage over casual relationships. However, in the process, the other person feels deceived about their feelings. To avoid such situations, we have listed some major differences to point out, between love and lust.

02/6Spending time in bed

If you and your partner spend all your time in bed, indulging in sexual activities, chances are more likely that they are interested to be with you only for physical needs. This isn’t necessarily bad but doesn’t resonate with emotional feelings. A person in love would want to spend time with you in all ways possible.

03/6Your imagination always includes sex

When one is in love, they tend to think a lot about their partner’s needs, qualities, traits and personality. You will start appreciating their qualities, see them for who they actually are. However, if you only think about sex most of the time, your real emotions for the person don’t get reflected.

04/6Physical appearances matter more

The saying, ‘beauty lies in the eye of the beholder’ doesn’t matter if you prioritise a person’s physical appearance. Rather than being attracted to a person’s personality, you chose to be attracted to someone with the perfect face and body. Such superficial means only lie in a relationship without love.

05/6No commitments

The person who is only in the relationship for lust will shy away from commitments. They would prefer to keep the relationship without any official tags, and just go on with the flow. But, if the person loves you, they will surely want to commit to you and think about spending the future with you.

06/6Meet family and friends

This is a big factor in determining whether your partner is interested in love or lust. If you alienate yourself from your family and friends to be with the person, you are more likely to feel lust. However, if you plan on going to family functions or social gatherings with your partner, then it would seem that you are serious about it.