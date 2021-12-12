A lotto operator, identified simply as Seyi, has reportedly committed suicide by setting himself ablaze.

The deceased, who runs a gambling house in Ikire, Osun State, Nigeria, reportedly locked himself up in his gambling kiosk and set himself on fire. He was badly burnt before he could get help and it is suspected he carried out the act after running into debts.

An eyewitness told Punch:

“We saw smoke coming out of the kiosk. We didn’t initially know Seyi was there. He just went into the shop, locked the doors and windows and set himself ablaze.

“He was a lotto operator. I even learnt he gave money to his child before leaving home that day and he just entered into the kiosk and committed suicide. He was brought dead. People suspected he ran into debts.”

Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident. Miss Opalola said while no foul play is suspected, the police will consider some possibilities.

She said:

“He was a lotto operator in the Center Area, Ikire. He just entered his kiosk, locked up and set himself ablaze. He died and the family asked for his corpse. Though no foul play is suspected, police will still consider some possibilities.”