Every one of us has had nightmares of hair fall but we often tend to forget that hair fall or hair growth is strongly linked with our diet and lifestyle.

You may oil your hair regularly and apply natural hair masks but internal nourishment is as important as external care. Including these foods in your daily diet enhance hair regrowth.

Below are six nutrient-rich foods that are known to keep your hair healthy and may stop hair fall when consumed regularly:

Spinach

Spinach is a great vegetarian food for hair regrowth. Spinach is a great source of iron, vitamin A and C and protein. Iron deficiency is the main cause of hair fall and spinach is not only iron-rich, but it also contains sebum which acts as a natural conditioner for hair. It also provides us with omega-3 acid, magnesium, potassium, calcium and iron. These help in maintaining a healthy scalp and lustrous hair.

Eggs and dairy products

Eggs and dairy products are great foods for hair growth and thickness. Milk, yoghurt and eggs are loaded with essential nutrients such as proteins, Vitamin B12, iron, zinc and Omega 6 fatty acids. Dairy products are also a great source of biotin (Vitamin B7) that is known to fight hair loss.

Walnuts

Add some walnuts to your diet to stop hair fall. It is the only known nut that contains biotin, B vitamins (B1, B6 and B9), Vitamin E, plenty of protein and magnesium, all of which strengthen hair cuticles and nourish the scalp.

Guava

Vitamin C prevents your hair from becoming brittle and fragile and guavas contain more Vitamin C than oranges! Just like the fruit, the leaves too contain vitamin B and C, which help boost collagen activity required for hair growth.

Lentils

Lentils are loaded with protein, iron, zinc, and biotin which are all essential nutrients for your hair. Besides this, lentils are full of folic acid which is necessary for restoring the health of red blood cells that supply the skin and scalp with much-needed oxygen and thus, make your hair stronger and prevent breakage.

Barley

Barley is loaded with Vitamin E which helps in treating hair thinning. Barley is also rich in iron and copper that help in the production of red blood cells and make your hair follicles stronger.