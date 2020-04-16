An alleged robbery gang, identified as the One Million Boys, has sent a letter threatening to attack neighbourhoods in Lagos amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The letter, which had pictures of a gun and a knife, warned residents of Ogba and environs, suburbs in Lagos, Nigeria to beware and comply with their operation or have their hands cut off.

The letter cautioned: “We are undefeated; One Million Boys are coming to visit your area very soon. So make everybody prepare. If you don’t comply we will cut your hand!”

Meanwhile, there have been reports of criminals taking advantage of the lockdown to raid shops in Lagos and Ogun states.

