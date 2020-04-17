The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has bemoaned a directive from the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) for members to clear all goods from its premises amid the partial lockdown over Covid-19.

According to GUTA even though their shops remain closed and members can hardly move freely because of measures to curb the spread of the virus, the GPHA continues to put pressure on them.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Friday, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), David Kwadwo Amoateng said things were becoming difficult for members.

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of GUTA, David Kwadwo Amoateng

“Since most of our businesses are closed, it has become very difficult for our members to make the needed sales to even pay for the duties at this point in time,” he lamented.

President Akufo-Addo, announcing the closure of Ghana’s borders to prevent importation of the coronavirus into the country said the directive “will not apply to goods, supplies and cargo”.

This is what Madam Esther Gyebi-Donkor, Head of Corporate Affairs at GPHA, speaking in the same interview said has informed their decision on the clearing of goods.

Esther Gyebi-Donkor, Head of Corporate Affairs at GPHA

“The president knew what he was saying when he excluded the ports from the lockdown. We have limited space and the premises will be flooded to receive essentials since a lot of countries’ ports are working and some vessels moved before the closure of our border,” she said.