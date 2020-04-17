Police personnel stationed at Adenta -Dodowa snap checkpoint have intercepted two commercial buses that were secretly conveying passengers from Accra to Dambai, in the Oti Region.

The passengers, according to the police, were 47 in number and were intercepted around 12:30 am, on April, 15.

The vehicles, the police said, included a Tata commercial bus with registration number GS 6511-10 driven by Ibrahim Abu and with 27 passengers onboard and a Sprinter commercial bus with registration No.GW 6123-14 also driven by Emmanuel Akibi, with 16 passengers on board.

The police said their investigations revealed that the drivers in charge of the vehicles loaded the passengers from Tema station and were secretly taking them to Dambai when they were intercepted.

The Accra Regional Police public relations officer, DSP Effia Tenge, who briefed DGN Online in a telephone interview, said 32 of the passengers including the drivers were put before the Adenta Magistrate court on April 16 after investigations.

She said the court presided over by Dora Eshun, sentenced one of the passengers who pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him to a fine of Ghc 12,000, while the others were remanded for two weeks.