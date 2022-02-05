Loaded articulated truck breaks down, obstructs traffic on Accra-Nsawam highway

A loaded articulated truck has broken down at Samsam junction, Medie, between Amasaman and Nsawam on the N6; obstructing Nsawam Kumasi bound traffic.

According to police reports, the trailer decoupled from the prime mover.

In a Facebook post, the Police Service noted that Traffic Police Officers from Amasaman and Kotoku Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) were at the scene to direct traffic.

Also, “the Road Safety Management Service Limited recovery truck is at the scene with crew to assist the police to remove the broken down truck to allow safe and free flow of traffic.”

Meanwhile, motorists have been entreated to approach cautiously with due care and attention to other road users.

Meanwhile, the police in an update to the public said the truck has been moved allowing police to open the road to normal traffic flow.