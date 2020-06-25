Liverpool have been crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years after Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea, meaning the Reds’ 23-point lead at the top of the table is now unassailable.

Liverpool’s 4-0 triumph over Crystal Palace last night meant only a City victory could prolong their 30-year wait for the title, but goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian meant City’s title defence officially came to an end at Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea having been second-best throughout the first half, the American seized on a defensive mix-up between Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan to race through on goal and slot past Ederson to score in the second game running.

READ ALSO

Kevin De Bruyne restored parity after the break, scoring a stunning, swerving free-kick goal, and things could have been very different if Raheem Sterling’s chipped effort hadn’t come back off the post two minutes later.

The decisive moments came after Willian burst down the right in the 76th minute and set up Tammy Abraham, who in turn began a goalmouth scramble which ended in Fernandinho clearing the ball off the line with his arm.

After a VAR check, a penalty was given and Fernandinho sent off. His compatriot Willian beat fellow Brazilian from the spot to spark celebrations in Liverpool and secure a vital three points for Chelsea.