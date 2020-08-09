Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in a blockbuster Champions League quarter final after the Catalans claimed a 3-1 (4-2 on aggregate) victory over Napoli in a chaotic last 16-second leg at Camp Nou.

Quique Setien’s side, and the head coach himself, came into this match under pressure having conceded their Spanish Liga crown to Real Madrid just a few weeks ago, but Barca kept alive their hopes of European salvation with this result.

Napoli started strongly, but it was Barca who opened the scoring through a Clement Lenglet header after 10 minutes, with Lionel Messi doubling his side’s advantage with a trademark dribble and left-foot finish not long after.

Messi looked to have scored a second only for VAR to harshly chalk a goal off for handball. However, the Argentine won a penalty after some sloppy defending by Kalidou Koulibaly, giving Luis Suarez the chance to convert from the spot.

The Italians gave themselves a lifeline at the end of the first half, with Lorenzo Insigne scoring from the spot after a foul by Ivan Rakitic, and threatened early on in the second half, but dug themselves too big a hole as Barca secured their passage into the final eight.