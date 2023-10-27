Lionel Messi has been named as a finalist for Major League Soccer’s Newcomer of the Year award after playing just six league games for Inter Miami.

The Argentina forward, 36, joined the club in July.

He has scored 11 goals in all competitions, helping Miami win the inaugural Leagues Cup.

Messi is favourite to win the Ballon d’Or on Monday after helping Argentina win the 2022 World Cup.

The other MLS Newcomer of the Year finalists are Atalanta United’s Greece forward Giorgos Giakoumakis, and St Louis City midfielder Eduard Lowen.